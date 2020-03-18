Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 128.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409,703 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.50% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $692,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,509,000 after buying an additional 181,054 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,631,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,660,000 after buying an additional 103,563 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,151,000 after buying an additional 662,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,126,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,023,000 after buying an additional 82,342 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $8.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.42. The stock had a trading volume of 44,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,977. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.44. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.70.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $644,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,797 shares in the company, valued at $23,179,692.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,999,423.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

