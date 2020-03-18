Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 120.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,404,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,403,063 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.42% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $310,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 68,987 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 160.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,117,000 after purchasing an additional 246,169 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 220,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 151,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELS stock traded down $11.58 on Wednesday, hitting $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 657,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 58.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

