Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,175,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672,742 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $719,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 50,759 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on FIS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.41.

NYSE:FIS traded down $15.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.77. 312,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,104,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.70 and its 200-day moving average is $138.08. The stock has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $104.87 and a 1-year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.