Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,940,933 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $349,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,390,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,270,000 after acquiring an additional 222,590 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after acquiring an additional 303,509 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,168 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,530,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,386,000 after acquiring an additional 105,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.64. 697,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,520,075. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.04.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

