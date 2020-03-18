Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 151.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,002 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.82% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $347,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,679,405.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,949.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $770.86.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $13.49 on Wednesday, reaching $669.00. 12,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $595.91 and a twelve month high of $873.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $738.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $734.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.85 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.96 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

