Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 118,756 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,275,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,756 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.70% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $1,807,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $10.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.29. The stock had a trading volume of 151,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,704. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $130.81 and a 12-month high of $192.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

