Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 257,171 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,171 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Chubb worth $375,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

NYSE CB traded down $14.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.32. 1,706,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,916. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $97.78 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

