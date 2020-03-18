Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 336,940 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,451,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 336,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $341,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 991,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,476,000 after purchasing an additional 96,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $6.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,862. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.