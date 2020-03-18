Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 10,369,278 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,369,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,998,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Truist Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $9,767,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 503,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,522,492. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

