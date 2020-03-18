Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,469,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,583,205 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Progressive worth $323,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $5,791,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR traded down $7.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.85. The company had a trading volume of 163,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,193. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.93.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

