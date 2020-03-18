Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,277,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,216,629 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.86% of Caesars Entertainment worth $357,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 160,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 94,688 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $2,577,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,453,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,150,332. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CZR. BidaskClub downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

