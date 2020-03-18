Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252,634 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.13% of Cintas worth $315,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,047,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,940,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,209,000 after purchasing an additional 108,064 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,988,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,044,000 after purchasing an additional 66,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS traded down $42.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $191.91 and a 1-year high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

