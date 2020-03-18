Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,871,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,770,868 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.41% of Duke Realty worth $307,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Duke Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duke Realty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,830,000 after buying an additional 457,554 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 194,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,471. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

