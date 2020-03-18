Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 110.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136,399 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.12% of Iqvia worth $335,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Iqvia from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Iqvia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.25.

IQV stock traded down $23.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.45. 121,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.20 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. Iqvia’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

