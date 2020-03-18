Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $295.30 Million Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,175 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of L3Harris worth $295,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,474,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.96. 949,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,951. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $149.21 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

