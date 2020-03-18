Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $305.27 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,493,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.71% of Marvell Technology Group worth $305,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,156,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,573,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,172 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,360,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,183,000 after acquiring an additional 813,341 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 791,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,056,942. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.29. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group to and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

