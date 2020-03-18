Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $331.42 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,310,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,321 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.64% of Universal Health Services worth $331,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 447.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.50.

Shares of UHS traded down $10.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.29. 747,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.80. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.48 and a 52 week high of $157.79. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

