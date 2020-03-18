Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $392.28 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,736,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,629 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Dominion Energy worth $392,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $7,480,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.56. 2,271,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,882,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.11. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $67.88 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

