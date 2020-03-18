Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $444.86 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,305,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.92% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $444,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,244,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after buying an additional 109,390 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 789,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,378,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $5.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.74. 281,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,661. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.