Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $520.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,975,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,185 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $520,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813,942 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,115 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,579,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,544,566 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average is $62.53.

