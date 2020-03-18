Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $730.70 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,221,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 211,782 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.69% of First Republic Bank worth $730,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $7.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.32. 61,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,989. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.79. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

