Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $812.87 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110,841 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Danaher worth $812,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 296,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,140,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,504,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,532. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $123.53 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.10. The company has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.06.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

