Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.40% of Fiserv worth $1,098,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,438,995,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,289,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,500,000 after purchasing an additional 340,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,650,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,680,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,270,000 after purchasing an additional 439,268 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FISV shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.73.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $12.76 on Wednesday, hitting $78.13. 5,155,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,022,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.82. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

