Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,053,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,201 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.14% of Sherwin-Williams worth $614,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $86.88 on Wednesday, hitting $333.51. 639,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,446. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $554.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $377.70 and a 12-month high of $599.95. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $580.00 to $566.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.68.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

