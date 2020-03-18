Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.59% of Verisign worth $358,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisign during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verisign by 23.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 172,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Verisign by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisign in the third quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Verisign by 3.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

VRSN traded down $21.59 on Wednesday, hitting $154.60. The company had a trading volume of 42,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,759. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.93. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $221.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The business had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Verisign’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.