Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 2,033,389 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033,389 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.15% of AES worth $284,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AES by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AES by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,902,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,848 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in AES by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,458,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,732,000 after acquiring an additional 484,761 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in AES by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,110,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,900,000 after acquiring an additional 99,436 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AES news, Director John B. Morse, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. AES Corp has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

