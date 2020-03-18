Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 24,262,083 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,096,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,262,083 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 7.68% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $587,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212,134 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,702.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,437,000 after buying an additional 4,360,609 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 73,894.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,012,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after buying an additional 2,009,935 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,100,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13,869.3% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 1,539,495 shares during the period.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. 42,918,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,269,391. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.92%.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

