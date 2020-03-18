Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 283,554 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,580,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.27% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $502,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,529 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,860,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 59,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,140 shares in the last quarter.

VGK stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.76. 4,734,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,276,179. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.46. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

