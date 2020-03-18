Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 470,909 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,875,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $567,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after buying an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,938,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,619 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.72. 27,741,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,906,627. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.18.

