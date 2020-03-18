Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 7,493,912 Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 384.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,442,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,493,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 7.44% of Wright Medical Group worth $287,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMGI. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $210,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $310,610.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,796 shares of company stock valued at $986,695 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

WMGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

WMGI traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.59. 115,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,398. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wright Medical Group NV has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

