Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 837,612 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,234,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Zoetis worth $428,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,233 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,842,000 after acquiring an additional 293,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,964,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,162,000 after acquiring an additional 407,291 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,709 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,891,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,752,000 after acquiring an additional 298,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $302,164.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,499,222 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $7.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,451. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.89 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.81 and a 200-day moving average of $129.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.