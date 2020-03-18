Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842,216 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Automatic Data Processing worth $560,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $13.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.76. 154,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,442. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $118.43 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.70.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

