Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,516,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,315 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.02% of American Tower worth $1,037,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after buying an additional 3,063,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 110.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after buying an additional 2,953,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in American Tower by 108.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,422,000 after buying an additional 604,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,597,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,134,000 after buying an additional 333,768 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,308. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

Shares of AMT traded up $6.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.51. The company had a trading volume of 161,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,525. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $187.50 and a 52-week high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

