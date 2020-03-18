Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 198,956 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,949,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Global Payments worth $355,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $210,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 79.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 61,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $28.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,673. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.65. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $132.23 and a 1-year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,035 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.68.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

