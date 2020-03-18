Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 415,493 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,245,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 415,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.90% of Citizens Financial Group worth $334,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 545,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,911,277. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

