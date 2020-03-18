Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 612,388 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,413,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 612,388 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Simon Property Group worth $359,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 328,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,098,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,794,000 after buying an additional 193,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $481,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.85.

In other news, CEO David Simon acquired 150,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPG traded down $8.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,514,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,367. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.42. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $186.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.57%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

