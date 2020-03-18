Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 77,185 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,185 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.04% of AvalonBay Communities worth $304,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

AVB traded down $21.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.12. 400,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $162.06 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.54. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

