Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 93,741 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,571,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,741 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.62% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $365,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

CCI traded down $3.84 on Wednesday, hitting $143.03. The company had a trading volume of 156,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,075. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.41. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.