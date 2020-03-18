Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€78.00” Price Target for Continental (ETR:CON)

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €78.00 ($90.70) target price from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €116.41 ($135.36).

Shares of Continental stock traded down €4.32 ($5.02) on Wednesday, reaching €56.63 ($65.85). 1,118,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,379. Continental has a 1-year low of €78.68 ($91.49) and a 1-year high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €98.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €113.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion and a PE ratio of -9.24.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

