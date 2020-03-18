Golem Reaches One Day Volume of $4.37 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar. Golem has a market cap of $28.25 million and $4.37 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Tidex, Braziliex and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.57 or 0.02230771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00192947 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00037153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035571 BTC.

About Golem

Golem was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, OKEx, GOPAX, Poloniex, Bittrex, HitBTC, Braziliex, Bitbns, BitMart, Vebitcoin, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Liqui, CoinExchange, YoBit, Mercatox, Iquant, Ethfinex, Tux Exchange, Huobi, Cobinhood, BitBay, DragonEX, Tidex, OOOBTC, Binance, ABCC, Gate.io, Koinex, Upbit, Coinbe, Livecoin, WazirX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.