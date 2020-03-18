Goodrich Petroleum Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GDP. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Goodrich Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

