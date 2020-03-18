Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,814 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $704,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $1,996,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Nomura started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Standpoint Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

GT stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

