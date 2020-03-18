Graviocoin (GIO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $352.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $242,426.57 and $352.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019426 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.86 or 0.02225823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00194427 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00037336 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035574 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,286,366,234 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,571,233 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

