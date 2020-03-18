GravityCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,195.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $57,587.69 and approximately $2,195.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 46.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.02251852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00194888 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00036139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 83% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,422,841 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

