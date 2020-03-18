Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of KEMET at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in KEMET by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in KEMET by 3,052.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in KEMET in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in KEMET by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in KEMET in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEM opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. KEMET Co. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. KEMET had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KEMET Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

