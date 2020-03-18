Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 76,518 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 626.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,518 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15,436.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2,297.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILPT stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $991.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ILPT shares. Bank of America downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

