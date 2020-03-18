Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Position in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Xencor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Xencor by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Xencor by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XNCR. Barclays began coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $2,107,848.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $2,232,931.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XNCR opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39. Xencor Inc has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $46.33.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 17.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

