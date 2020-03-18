Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Shares in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of S & T Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in S & T Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in S & T Bancorp by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in S & T Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in S & T Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.72. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $79.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 26.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. S & T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised S & T Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

S & T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

