Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Shares in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 152,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Vector Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,121,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VGR opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Vector Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

