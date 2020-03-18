Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 56,327 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of ServisFirst Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFBS. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 25th. BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Mckinney acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,753.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $242,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.